Kylie Jenner got fans speculation that she might be expecting baby #2 after watching her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday video. The "Revenge Body" star turned 35 on Thursday and while taking videos of the event, on her Instagram stories, a voice is heard in the background saying, “I’m pregnant”, and fans are now wondering if the mystery voice belongs to Kylie.

Kylie, who shares one-year-daughter Stormi with her rapper Travis Scott, 28, had previously talked about wanting more children in the future.

Despite rumours spreading like wildfire on social media during her pregnancy with Stormi, the beauty mogul kept her entire pregnancy a secret.

She only confirmed her pregnancy days after welcoming her baby girl into the world.

Taking to her Instagram account in February 2017, Kylie wrote: “I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key," Kylie said. "Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to.

"I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

The same day, Kylie dropped a video that explained her nine-month absence, including never-before-seen images and video of what her life was like during the pregnancy.