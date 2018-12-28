Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner was still unwrapping Christmas presents two days after Christmas Day. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star revealed she was back home continuing the festivities by unboxing the remaining gifts under her tree at the home she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 10-month old daughter Stormi.

Sharing a clip of the presents on her Instagram Story, she said: "Home, to finish unwrapping all these gifts ... my Christmas is not over!"

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

2018 marked the first Christmas for Kylie as a mother, after welcoming her little girl into the world in February.

Kylie has had a hectic holiday so far after making an appearance with the tot at her mother Kris Jenner's famous Christmas Eve party.

However, the 21-year-old beauty mogul didn't stay too long, as she rushed home to continue mommy duties.

She told her 122 million followers in a previous clip with her little girl: "This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet."

The lavish bash, staged at the Hidden Hills home of the matriarch's daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West, reportedly cost $500,000.

The 63-year-old reality star spared no expense in making sure the family's 200 guests had a great time - and insiders insisted the celebration, which will be seen on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', is worth every penny.

The source explained: "The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire, it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in so $500,000 is nothing for them.

"The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie's makeup, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe's jeans. It's all about image."

The biggest expense was to create a snowy backyard so guests could go sledging, while a number of tents were erected, including one for performances by the likes of John Legend.