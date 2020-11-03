WATCH: Lady Gaga apologises to boyfriend for reminiscing about Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga spoke about her ex fiancé Taylor Kinney at a Joe Biden rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night, admitting she "loved him so much", but she later said sorry to her current boyfriend Michael Polansky for bringing up her former flame. The 34-year-old singer performed some of her hits at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night to campaign for the Democratic candidate ahead of Tuesday's US election, and during a break between songs she spoke about her former fiance Taylor Kinney. She said: "Anyone here from Lancaster? "Well, I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn’t work out. I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe! So Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy." WATCH: Lady Gaga dances to La Roux's "Bulletproof" at Joe Biden's final pre-#ElectionDay rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/x9SLT0TBcj — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020 But in between performing “You and I”, Gaga stopped and said sorry to her current boyfriend Michael Polansky for speaking about Taylor - who she dated from 2011 to 2016 - and declared her love to the tech entrepreneur.

She said: "To my boyfriend here tonight, I’m sorry I had to do this whole, 'Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here' thing.

"I love you so much, but it’s true."

Meanwhile, at a rally in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Monday, his rival and current president Donald Trump hit out at Gaga for supporting the 77-year-old former vice-president.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said: "Now he’s got Lady Gaga.

"I could tell you plenty of stories - I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories."

And he hit out at John Bon Jovi.

Trump said: "Every time I see him he kisses my a**. 'Oh, Mr President.'

"He'll get something out of it, just like everyone is.

"By the way, we draw much bigger crowds than these people.

"They got Beyonce, and they got Jay-Z."