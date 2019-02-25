



Taking the stage, Gaga and Cooper performed the song live for the first time together at a televised awards show and it was worth the wait.





However, it was Gaga's and Cooper's chemistry while singing the song that left the internet shook and tweeps were quick to weigh in on the performance.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Best Original Song winner ‘Shallow’ from 'A Star Is Born' at the #Oscars⁠ ⁠pic.twitter.com/EqrKnRl7gc — İsmail Sarıkaya (@ismkaya) February 25, 2019

See reactions below.

If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4OW4SuOi60 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper about an inch away from a whirlwind love affair on live TV. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FGFPfM63Uo — Jezza M (@JezzaMxwll) February 25, 2019

Me waiting for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to make out already #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/rIpZrJoPSU — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2019

Why am I trying to give a standing ovation in my apartment on my fractured foot after #LadyGaga and #BradleyCooper's performance of #Shallow at the #Oscars ? Cause it was bonkers, beyond and insanely amazingly good. Though I applauded seated, the standing O was there in spirit. — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 25, 2019

Get you someone that looks at you like Bradley Cooper looks at Lady Gaga 😍 #Oscars⁠ ⁠ #Shallow pic.twitter.com/nI9cphDfXY — MELONY.KRYSTINE (@Melony_Krystine) February 25, 2019

Pretty sure this performance will win at next year's #Oscars for Best Short Film



Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stole the dang nightpic.twitter.com/cnndqwT8fT — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 25, 2019

I am on my feet!! This moment #Shallow these two #LadyGaga #BradleyCooper heart be still. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 25, 2019

I wish anyone would look at me the way Bradley does at Gaga. Hot damn. #oscarsfromfiji — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) February 25, 2019

The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars pic.twitter.com/Y5aabH5LWe — chew (@chewgaggiano) February 25, 2019

Something major just happened. After “Shallow” perf, @ladygaga & Bradley Cooper exited stage for commercial break. During break, they came back to their seats from stage then audience gave them another standing o. I’ve never seen that happen for any performers. Cue embrace#Oscars pic.twitter.com/k9wNh66tn1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019





