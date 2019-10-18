Lady Gaga was dropped off stage by a fan who picked her up and slipped near the edge of the platform during her Las Vegas residency on Thursday.
The "Poker Face" hitmaker was performing her "Enigma" show at the Park Theatre at Park MGM on Thursday night when an over-excited fan hopped up on stage and picked her up.
In footage posted by concert-goers on Twitter, Gaga can be seen wrapping her legs around his waist before he took an accidental misstep and fell right off the side of the elevated platform.
The pair crashed hard as they dropped into the audience, with the 33-year-old singer hitting the floor with the man crashing right on top of her.