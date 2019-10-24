Lamar Odom was an "immature punk" in his 2009 romance with Taraji P. Henson, as he says he wishes he "would have done things differently".
The 39-year-old NBA star privately romanced the 'Empire' star in 2009, and revealed their relationship in his new book, 'Darkness to Light: A Memoir', in which he also claimed to have been on a double date with Taraji's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" co-star Brad Pitt, and his then-wife Angelina Jolie.
And now, Lamar has said he wishes he "would have done things differently" with the 49-year-old actress.
Speaking in a preview clip for his appearance on the TV One docuseries "Uncensored", he said: "I wish I would have done things different with her. She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman.
"I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don't nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me, but, she gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that, that's just as good with her craft as I am in my craft."