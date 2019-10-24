WATCH: Lamar Odom was 'immature' during Taraji P. Henson romance









Lamar Odom. Picture: Instagram Lamar Odom was an "immature punk" in his 2009 romance with Taraji P. Henson, as he says he wishes he "would have done things differently". The 39-year-old NBA star privately romanced the 'Empire' star in 2009, and revealed their relationship in his new book, 'Darkness to Light: A Memoir', in which he also claimed to have been on a double date with Taraji's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" co-star Brad Pitt, and his then-wife Angelina Jolie. And now, Lamar has said he wishes he "would have done things differently" with the 49-year-old actress. Speaking in a preview clip for his appearance on the TV One docuseries "Uncensored", he said: "I wish I would have done things different with her. She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman. "I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don't nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me, but, she gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that, that's just as good with her craft as I am in my craft."

“I just wish I could’ve respected women.” @RealLamarOdom reveals what really happened between he and @TheRealTaraji and what ultimately led to the end of their relationship. Get a sneak peek inside before an all-new episode of UNCENSORED airs Sunday at 9/8C only on TV One. pic.twitter.com/hTKKTaJ25Y — TV One (@tvonetv) October 23, 2019

Lamar claims he was "immature" during their relationship, and ended up leaving the actress when he fell in love with Khloe Kardashian, whom he married in September 2009 after just one month of dating.

He added: "Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."

The sports star and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star finalised their divorce in 2016, and Lamar is now romancing Sabrina Parr, with whom he recently said he would love to have twin sons.

Lamar - who already has Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17, with his ex-wife Liza Morales - said: "I think I want more babies. Twin boys, then I'm out of the game. I think [Sabrina is on board]."