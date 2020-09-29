WATCH: Leslie Jordan does 'Jerusalema' Dance Challenge with a twist

By now if you don’t already know that the “Jerusalema” Dance Challenge has taken over the world, you must be living under a rock. The hit international single by South Africa’s very own Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode has made millions of people around the world dance. From the Free State to France; Brazil to Italy, “Jerusalema” has grabbed the number 1 spot on charts around the world. There are even cover versions of the song that many musicians have shared on social media. It's so popular, celebrities, soccer stars and even politicians can’t get enough of it.

Now, Hollywood star Leslie Jordan has endorsed the single and took part in the dance challenge with a twist.

The star, who has 5.4 million Instagram followers and has become known for posting his comedic videos, especially during the hardest parts of the Covid-19 pandemic, posted a video of himself listening to the song this week.

“Oh boy, I found a song spreading love around the world that has a dance associated with it — and, lets you eat food. It’s called #jerusalema and it’s from South Africa. I love it”, he said in the caption.

In the video, the former “Will & Grace” star said: “I just discovered a song that lets you eat and dance at the same time, now that’s something I can do. It’s a song from South Africa. It puts you in a good mood, makes you want to practise your moves”.

Watch below:

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Lisa Rinna commented on the post saying: “The bar has been raised! Eating and dancing (at the) same time.”

Leslie responded encouraging Lisa, who loves dancing, to try the challenge.

“Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi reposted the video of Leslie and so did Master KG.