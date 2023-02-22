WATCH: Liam Neeson slams his appearance on ‘The View’: ‘It was embarrassing BS!’

Liam Neeson has slammed his appearance on “The View” as “embarrassing” and “BS” over its focus on co-host Joy Behar’s crush on him. The “Taken” actor, 70, was on the ABC show last week to plug his upcoming 100th film ‘Marlowe’, in which he plays detective Philip Marlowe, when a montage of clips was played showing comic Behar, 80, admitting her love for the Oscar nominee.

They included the married mum-of-one saying: “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson,”, and one of her co-hosts joking: “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you”. Watch video: Neeson, whose wife Natasha Richardson died aged 45 in 2009 after sustaining a head injury as a result of a skiing accident in Canada, told the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine about how he thought he was going on the show for a serious debate: “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be great’.

“They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem.’ “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. “And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed.

“I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” The social media account for “The View” messaged about his appearance: “Liam Neeson – our Joy Behar's favorite actor – tells us about his new movie #Marlowe and we look back on Joy’s well-documented admiration for him!” Neeson did admit he had a “good, intelligent conversation” with co-host Sunny Hostin, 54, after they finished shooting his segment.

