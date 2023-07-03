WATCH: Lil Nas X dodges flying sex toy while performing in Sweden

Lil Nas X narrowly avoided being hit by a sex toy which was thrown onstage at his show in Sweden. The 24-year-old rapper was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend when someone hurled a rubber male sex aid at him.

Lil Nas X managed to doge the missile with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up. He then asked the audience: "Who threw their p**** on stage?" It is the latest incident in which audience members have thrown objects at performers while they were onstage.

Pop star Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a cell phone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York City on June 18. The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stage hands at Pier 17's The Rooftop venue rushed to help her before she left the stage completely. She was treated by doctors and reportedly needed three stitches.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini suffered a similar incident during her show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho last Wednesday when a fan threw a bracelet on stage and it hit her in the face. The 29-year-old singer had to pause her performance after the item smacked her in the eye, and she later insisted she was more scared than her. In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "I'm fine, someone threw a bracelet at me, it hit me in the eye and it more so just scared me than hurt me.