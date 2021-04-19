WATCH: Lizzo drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DMs

Lizzo has confessed she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' direct messages. The “Juice” hitmaker made the confession in a TikTok, admitting she sent the “Avengers: Endgame” actor a number of emojis once whilst she was drunk and scrolling through Instagram. Sharing a video of herself superimposed in front of a screenshot of the DM, which was made of a set of emojis that looked like a woman tossing a basketball, she captioned it: "Don’t drink and DM, kids …. for legal porpoises this is a joke (sic)" @lizzo ##duet with @lizzo BITCH ♬ original sound - HI I’M TATI 💕 Meanwhile, Lizzo previously opened up about fame, admitting it adds "a magnifying glass". She shared: "You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn’t buy you f****** happiness. Money doesn’t buy you happiness.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s*** that you already have.

“And if that s*** is f***** up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f***** up s*** in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way and so it f**** you up even more because you feel super f****** ungrateful."

However, she insists it's "okay to not have a good day even when it seems like you should".

She added: "I'm just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s***. You need to just do it.

"Do the inner work, because no matter where you are if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f****** ghost. I’m working on it too and today is just not a good day. It’s okay to not have a good day even when it seems like you should."