WATCH: Lizzo surprises her mom by buying her new car for Christmas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lizzo surprised her mum by buying her a new car for Christmas. The 32-year-old pop star's mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson cried tears of happiness when she was presented with her new Audi, and Lizzo is determined to spoil her mum after remembering a time when her father passed and she had no money or job and wished she could provide for her family. She wrote on Instagram: "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all. (sic)" Lizzo also shared a video of the moment she surprised her mum with the motor. In the clip, Shari was led outside with her eyes closed and then told to open them when she was in front of the car.

She then burst into tears and thanked her daughter with a warm embrace.

A shocked Shari said: "You see these things on television, and you never think it will happen to yourself."

In January, Lizzo spoke about her dad's death, at which time she was a student at university, and dropped out soon after.

The star felt depressed following her father's passing, and she recalled spending Thanksgiving in her car.

She said: "I kind of really gave up. I was depressed.

"I didn't have a purpose, like I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything.

"So that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and then eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru.

"That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep."