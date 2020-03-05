WATCH: Local queer celebrity men share their experience on being 'called a moffie'
In anticipation for the release of "Moffie," the production company interviewed local queer celebrity and prominent men, sharing their experiences about being "called a moffie".
"Moffie", a film directed by Oliver Hermanus, tells the story of Nicholas (Kai Luke Brummer), a young man who is conscripted and battles to survive compulsory service in apartheid-South Africa’s military while struggling with his own queer identity.
In the series of videos published on Thursday, Marc Lottering, Casper de Vries, Armand Aucamp, Pieter-Dirk Uys, Siphesihle Dube, Rian van Heerden, Rubin van Niekerk, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Damian Engelbrecht and Phumlani Kango share their experience being called a moffie for the first time.
Each of the men gives a very emotional account of their thoughts of the word along with how it affected their coming out process with the like of Lottering and Mdingi also noting how the word has been reclaimed by gay men in the country.
They also give a quick overview regarding their thoughts of the films along with how the word "moffie" has impacted their lives and the lives of many gay men still working through their own queer journey.
Furthermore, Kango stated that the LGBTQI+ community is also tired of educating cisgender heterosexual people about queer issues as they have been given the tools by the community to educate themselves, and that the queer community doesn't want tolerance, but acceptance.
Watch all the videos below:
"Moffie" is set to debut in South African cinemas on March 13 following the film receiving acclaim from several films festivals across the globe, including the 76th Venice Film Festival and receiving several British Independent Film Awards nominations.