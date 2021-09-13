WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor clash on MTV VMAs red carpet

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor were involved in a squabble on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. The 31-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old mixed martial arts star were spotted having a squabble before entering the star-studded ceremony - which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City - and Kelly's girlfriend Megan Fox was said to be among his team of people who stepped in between the pair.

A source told TMZ that Conor put his hand out to introduce himself to Kelly, but the star's team allegedly pushed him away. Other footage showed the UFC star - who had some of his beverage spilled in the scuffle - later throwing what was left of his drink on the red carpet. Conor Mcgregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into an altercation on the red carpet at the MTV #VMAs 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/3dFDxOjbpg — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 13, 2021 Conor later insisted "absolutely nothing" happened, and branded Kelly a "vanilla boy rapper".

He told “Entertainment Tonight”: "I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. "Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? "I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers.

"I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox." Conor was walking the carpet with a cane because the fighter is recovering from a broken tibia, which he suffered during his last UFC match in July against Dustin Poirier. He appeared to have abandoned his walking aid during part of the altercation, but he was later handed it back when things settled down.