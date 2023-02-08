WATCH: Madonna slams ‘ageism and misogyny’ shown towards her over Grammys appearance

Madonna says she is “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny”. The 64-year-old singer was subjected to criticism and ridicule over her seemingly-altered appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but she has now hit back, saying she is being punished for her “strong-willed” ways.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The “Like A Prayer” singer also expressed frustration that the sentiment behind her introduction of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of “Unholy” – for which they had earlier won the best pop duo/group performance award – was lost amid the speculation about her face. Sharing a selection of pictures from the Grammys, she wrote on Instagram: “It was an honour for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.” Watch video:

She continued: “I had wanted to give the last award which was album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys – a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! [heart emoji]. “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!! “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A world that refuses to celebrate women pass (sic) the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.” The “Ray of Light” hitmaker ended on a note of defiance and vowed to keep “pushing boundaries” in the years to come. She continued: “I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

Story continues below Advertisement