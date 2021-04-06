WATCH: Mariah Carey receives Covid-19 vaccine

Mariah Carey has received her first Covid-19 vaccination and in typical fashion, sang through it. The “When You Believe” hitmaker was given her first jab of the vaccine over the weekend and she celebrated the occasion with one of her infamous high notes in a fun video on Instagram. As the medical professionals told her about the procedure, she kept talking, saying: "This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don't really think about it." And Mariah reflected on a video she uploaded last year of her and her family washing their hands. She added in the new video: "Here we are, all the way from that first post ... trying to encourage people to be really safe, and, you know we're still in this battle together."

When the vaccine was finished and taken out of her arm, there wasn't any blood and she quipped that it was proof that she is "actually a vampire".

Meanwhile, Mariah previously insisted getting coronavirus could end her career. Explaining why she couldn't sit for a deposition in regards to a court case with her former assistant, her team wrote: "Covid-19 presents risks to all people, including lung damage, heart damage, organ failure, and death. Unique to Mariah, however, is the potential career-ending impact of any lung damage."

Back in early March 2020, Mariah was forced to postpone her concert in Hawaii due to the pandemic.

She wrote: "Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November.

“I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being.

“With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! (sic)"