WATCH: Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram









Matthew McConaughey speaks at a ceremony honouring Guy Fieri with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 50th birthday by joining Instagram.

The "Lincoln Lawyer" actor marked his 50th birthday on Monday by signing up for an account on the photo-sharing website.

Matthew alerted fans to his new page with a video shared to Twitter, in which he said: "Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad's name the very same day. But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey. That's my Instagram handle. See you there."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor - who has children Levi, 11, Vida, nine, and Livingston, six, with wife Camila Alves - admitted he was "nervous" about joining Instagram.





Making his first post another video, he said in the clip: "When people come to my page, I want them to see me.





"Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I'm a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue.





"I'm not sure I want to have the dialogue. But I've learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too."





The "Beach Bum" actor wants to inspire his followers while having "fun" with the platform.





He continued: "I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I'm looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates, if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, 'I have to check in with the M and the E' -- hopefully all of those things...





"Let's have some fun with it though. Again, let's keep the high eye, not the low eye. High eye."





Matthew completed his steps into using the app by singing a song on his Instagram Story.



