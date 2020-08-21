WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion publicly accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her feet

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed for the first time publicly that it was Tory Lanez who shot at her feet last month. The 25-year-old rapper revealed last month she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to have bullets removed from her feet, and although fellow rapper Tory was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the time, Megan hadn't said who it was that shot her, until now. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, Megan alleged that Tory's publicist has been spreading false information about the incident. She said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me." She continued: "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"

The “Savage” hitmaker also addressed claims she was cut by glass and insisted she said that because she feared she would be shot by the LAPD.

She said: "I didn't get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they're saying that.

"When the police came because the neighbours called the police ... the police come - I'm scared. All this s*** going on with the police ... I didn't want to die. I didn't want the police to shoot me cause there's a ***** with a gun in the car with me."

Megan also insisted that what went down had nothing to do with Tory, 28, allegedly being interested in Kylie Jenner.

And the 'Hot Girl Summer' star also responded to rumours she hit Tory.

She added: "Mother******* talking about I hit this *****. I never hit you. Mother******* like, 'Oh she mad 'cause he was trying to f*** with Kylie'. No, I wasn't. Like, you dry shot me. Like, everybody in the car - there's only four mother******* in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security."

Megan's Instagram Live came shortly after the Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney's office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.

Watch the video below:

(Warning explicit language)