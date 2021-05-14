WATCH: Mel B highlights abuse in Fabio D’Andrea latest video 'Love Should Not Hurt'

TRIGGER WARNING FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

As a patron of Women’s Aid and a victim of abuse herself, international celebrity, Mel B has teamed up with classical composer Fabio D’Andrea to highlight the plight of domestic abuse victims.

In a shocking short film music video titled “Love Should Not Hurt” – Mel B can be seen attempting to flee her violent partner played by Sam Mackay.

The powerful new video aims to raise awareness.

It is a moving portrayal of the devastating impacts of both physical violence and coercive control, including spying, isolation from friends and family and denying access to money.

Womens Aid UK said that the short piece was inspired by Mel B’s conversations with survivors of domestic abuse and the impact of lockdown on women living with an abusive partner during Covid-19.

In a statement Mel B said: “I have had my own experiences of abusive relationships but as Patron of Women’s Aid I have spoken to so many other women, listened to what they have gone through and I know how very real the danger is to so many women out there and I’m not going to stop breaking the silence and the shame around this subject because it’s too much and we have to stand up and do something,” she said.

Adding that this performance represented the stories and the experiences of those women she had met, spoken to or heard about.

“My heart breaks for every single woman and child who suffers from any form of domestic abuse, and while the film shows a range of abuse, I want to send a clear message that you don’t have to be hit to be abused.

“Coercive control is at the heart of domestic abuse – it is about power and control,” said Mel B.

The video was choreographed by “The Greatest Showman” choreographer Ashley Wallen.

On Twitter, Fabio D'Andrea tweeted: “My new single #LoveShouldNotHurt is out now! I am incredibly proud of the video which accompanies the track starring the amazing @OfficialMelB.

“We collaborated w/@womensaid to raise awareness and support for all women and children globally who have experienced domestic violence”.

“Please help spread this powerful message and share the video with family and friends across the internet.

“Many thanks in advance for all of your support with this. #LoveShouldNotHurt.“

On YouTube fans supported the video saying who better to play the part than Mel B.

“So powerful!

“Thank you Fabio for choosing Mel B, who better than her could impersonate this huge problem in our society.

“Thank you Mel for being a beautiful human being, as always… 🙏🏼,” said Alex Coppola.

While Larissa Isabel said: “I'm bursting with pride for Mel, I love that strength she has, she doesn't give up and has been through so much that only she knows what she had to put up with.

“And to see her giving support to people who suffer or suffered like her, is gratifying and exciting and I am lucky to have her as my favourite spice.

“We love you Scary ❤❤.”