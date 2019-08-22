Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter sent Brody Jenner a joint present for his 36th birthday; a box from the marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms with a weed bouquet. The "Hills: New Beginnings" star turned 36 on Wednesday and to celebrate, his estranged wife Kaitlynn, 30, and her new girlfriend Miley, 26, bought him a joint birthday present.

Brody shared a video of the gift on Instagram Stories; a box from the marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms with a weed bouquet.

In the video, Brody can be heard saying: "Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one. You know my favourite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!"

The accompanying card contained the message: "Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn (sic)."

He continued: "I have never seen one of these in my entire life. Oh my god. It's the kush, too. Happy birthday to me."

Watch the Instagram Stories below:

Video: Brady Jenner Instagram Stories

Video: Brady Jenner Instagram Stories

Brody and Kaitlynn recently separated, one year after they married in a stunning ceremony in Indonesia. And Miley and Kaitlynn started dating after the 'Wrecking Ball' singer and Liam Hemsworth, 29, split earlier this month after seven months of marriage.

It has been claimed the pair are "supporting one another" as they go through their respective splits.

A source recently said: "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together."

And on Wednesday, Liam reportedly surprised Miley by filing for divorce.

An insider said: "She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.

"What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."