WATCH: Miley Cyrus shows support for Britney Spears with music

Miley Cyrus chanted "Free Britney" during her Las Vegas show on Sunday, while Courtney Love also shared her support for Britney Spears by sharing a cover of the pop star's song “Lucky”. The 28-year-old singer performed at the opening of Resorts World in Sin City and adjusted the lyrics to her song “Party in the USA” to show her support for the “Toxic” hitmaker, who recently spoke of how she felt the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 is "abusive".

Changing a line which is usually "... And a Jay-Z song was on", Miley sang: "The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!" She then added: "We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this b****. It's stressing me the f*** out!(sic)" “FREE BRITNEY. We gotta free this bitch! It’s stressing me the fvck out.” - Miley Cyrus tonight pic.twitter.com/j8xvBJqUk1 — ً (@godneysjs) July 5, 2021 This isn't the first time Miley has shared her support for the 39-year-old singer as during her performance at the NFL's TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl Pregame show earlier this year, she shouted "We love Britney."

And during a concert in Memphis in 2019, she repeatedly sang: "Free Britney." Meanwhile, Courtney Love also showed her support for Britney over the weekend. The “Hole” singer shared an emotional cover of Britney's 2000 hit “Lucky” on her Instagram account and struggled to hold back tears.

She said at the beginning of her video: "Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next. I don’t have a guitar player handy, so yeah. "It’s written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people – gentleman – and it’s got like B-sharp 7th. I don’t know that s***. OK, let’s just try it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) Towards the end of the video, she admitted: "I’m actually crying. I f****** hate this when it happens to me.” The “Doll Parts” singer also praised Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino's New Yorker expose on Britney's conservatorship, which was published on Saturday and which she contributed to.

She tweeted: "Congratulations @RonanFarrow @jiatolentino "An honor to speak to an honorable man. Speak again soon. "#devastating [broken heart and rose emojis]