Miley Cyrus thought she "had to be gay" because she believed all men were "evil".
The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has enjoyed romances with both men and women - including her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and television personality Kaitlynn Carter - but she confessed she thought all guys were bad until she met Cody Simpson.
Speaking in an Instagram Live alongside her boyfriend Cody, she said: "There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live. There are good men out there, guys, don't give up.
You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d***s out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know. I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live."