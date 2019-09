Cardi B attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York earlier this month. Picture: AP



Cardi B is known for being one of the more relatable celebrities and Mzansi is loving the video of her eating chicken feet.

The "Money Bag" rapper has been on a social media rampage over the weekend hitting back at trolls left, right and centre.





The Grammy award-winning rapper posted a video on Wednesday of her eating chicken feet and South African tweeps are loving it.





The tweet has gotten the biggest reaction so far is from @Ntshieng_ who reposted the video with the caption: "Unemployed slay queen : i only eat at high rated restaurants i don't eat chicken feet I'm not a village girl





A whole millionaire(cardi B) :.."

pic.twitter.com/XmVIgfVgza — NTSHIENG🇿🇦 (@Ntshieng_) September 25, 2019

South African tweeps also shared their excitement of the "I Like It" rapper thoroughly enjoying her chicken feet.

My favourite snack 😋♥ I slow cook them and the only bone I leave is the big one sometimes 🙊🙈 — Boitumelo Ntsoko (@MentalistBoi) September 25, 2019

Yey! Chicken feet are nice 🤣🤣🤞🏾 — Goddess Of Light (@khanyoMsibi) September 25, 2019

Chicken feets, neck and hearts dammmm zimnandi shem — Tandi_TBT (@TandiTbt) September 25, 2019

But guys chicken feet are nice😩❤️❤️I love em😂😂❤️❤️❤️ — Kid-ish😤❤️ (@LorraineTsotet1) September 25, 2019

Cardi B is a bomb💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,lady is real af — Jojo Sibbs (@SibbsJojo) September 25, 2019