Girls at a Elsies River high school in Cape Town were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when an international model and celebrity visited their school to give them a pep talk. Supermodel Naomi Campbell visited Marian RC Secondary School in Elsies River on Tuesday, causing a frenzy as excited learners wanted to meet and greet her.

Speaking at the school, Campbell said: "I've come to South Africa as South Africa is my second home and I came early to come see the girls."

She also dished out some valuable life lessons, and encouraged the girls to “work hard, believe in yourself and you can accomplish anything”.

The British supermodel also shared a video of her visit on her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Such a beautiful afternoon spent with the girls at Marian RC School in Matroosfontein, CapeTown today! Thank you @femmeprojects for supporting this visit and bringing much needed sexual education to young girls in school ♥️ Your work is invaluable! #NAOMIAFRICA (sic)".

The British model is in South Africa to attend the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference being held in Cape Town from 10 to 11 April, but says she arrived early to visit this local school.

It’s understood Naomi, 48, contacted a local NGO to put her in touch with the school.

