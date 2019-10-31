Nicki Minaj's husband has reportedly splashed out R16.5 million on her wedding ring, which features a 17-carat centre with WS2-clarity diamonds.
The "Anaconda" hitmaker tied the knot with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty earlier this month, and although they initially married without the all important rings, they've now finally put the jewellery on each other's fingers, in the form of glistening R16.5 million diamond sparklers.
Whilst posting a professional shot of their couple's Halloween costume - which sees them take on horror movie "The Bride of Chucky" - Nicki wrote on Instagram: "#BrideOfChucky by @polkurucz hair by @kellonderyck makeup by @joycebonelli styled by @benjicarlisle our rings by @rafaelloandco (sic)"