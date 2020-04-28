WATCH: Oprah’s old interview with Dennis Rodman raises eyebrows

An old interview by Oprah Winfrey with Dennis Rodman from 1996 has resurfaced online and Twitter has been upset with how things went down. In the video clip, Winfrey is questioning Rodman about the way he dresses and presents himself since at the time it was viewed as more feminine and by extension, he presented as a gay man. Rodman goes to say that it doesn't mean he's gay. Winfrey follows this up by asking him if he is gay and he says "no". The "Own Network" owner goes on to say how Rodman said that he shared a story of when he was younger, he thought he might be gay since he was only raised by women. She followed this up by asking again if he is gay to which he responded no again. She then asks him if he is bisexual and Rodman says no.

Winfrey brings up his autobiography where he mentions that he might be bisexual in his mind.

He responds and says: "Yeah, I can flirt with the idea...it doesn't mean I'm gonna act and do it. A lot of guys say 'I can never be with a man'. Who can you say you never thought about it?"

As a follow-up to his question Winfrey asks if all men think about it to which he says: "Of course, if I asked one of these guys here if you would like to be with a man. 'No, no that's just disgusting'. How do you know it's dusting? You don't know."

Watch the video clip below:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Oprah Winfrey and Dennis Rodman. Video: Twitter

Tweeps were largely offended by how the interview went with Winfrey repeatedly asking him about his sexuality.

I understand the conversation of black mans sexuality was taboo (and still is) but the man said no several times, and why does the audience seem so hostile to the idea of him saying yes? — Nia Imani 🥀 (@Niamani_) April 27, 2020

Dennis is comfortable with himself, why tf is Oprah trying to pressure him into saying he is gay?? pic.twitter.com/si0xH8e13t — A DON (@gigi_likespizza) April 27, 2020

I’m so sick of Oprah... he told her no and she still persisted to ask him — Janet Annette (@ThaPerfectBlend) April 27, 2020

These old clips of Oprah make me realize how problematic she was & how she was able to attain her level of success. She consistently vilified her own community for the White gaze, for DECADES. I was way too young to get it then but I’m grown & wide awake, now.



T R A S H. pic.twitter.com/r6V6lapZ6Z — Petty L'Belle ☾ (@xoJoyBelleox) April 27, 2020