WATCH: Orlando Brown v Ray J: Who reigns as the viral sensation?

In today’s world, where internet fame can catapult a career or bring it crashing down, Orlando Brown and Ray J have found themselves at the centre of a lively debate over who deserves the crown of the ultimate viral sensation. This lively exchange took place in a recent episode of “Funny Marco” show, showcasing their distinct journeys through the chaotic world of fame.

The banter began when Brown playfully jabbed at Ray J, insinuating that he attended Diddy's infamous "Freak Off" parties. This bold comment immediately raised the stakes in their light-hearted rivalry. Brown responded: "No, no, it's all white, baby. You know, it's all white," referring to the party theme. A taken-aback Ray J responded: "Yeah? It's all white?"

To which Brown confidently affirmed: "Yeah, it's all white. Playing, dancing." Things heated up when Ray J pressed him for clarity, asking if he had actually been to these notorious gatherings. Brown denied attending any of the controversial parties despite the playful nature of their banter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindset (@funnymarco) Shifting gears, Ray J discussed their influence in the viral world, saying, "We keep going viral too much, and we want to eat off..." But Brown was not about to let Ray J take the lead in the conversation. He shot back with confidence, “Viral is me, and no, you don't.”

As the exchange escalated, Ray J suggested, "Can we do a vote? How many more times has Orlando been viral than Ray J?" He added: "It's not even a comparison, you're the little homie." Brown responded: “I’m the big homie now.”

Meanwhile, Brown has recently resurfaced in headlines, drawing attention for his remarks about Diddy. In a series of interviews, he hinted at a complex relationship with the hip-hop star, suggesting that Diddy has significantly shaped his life. Both entertainers have distinct yet intertwined legacies in the entertainment world. Brown, once a beloved child star from Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” has faced numerous challenges, including personal struggles and legal issues that have complicated his narrative.

He often speaks out about the darker aspects of Hollywood, shedding light on the difficulties many child stars encounter. “They don’t see the real story behind the glitz,” Brown remarked, emphasising the pressure that fame can bring. Conversely, Ray J has transitioned from a music career to a reality TV star, known for his appearances on shows like “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”.

With a mix of entrepreneurship and personal drama, he has continuously found ways to stay relevant in an ever-changing industry. Ray J also took a moment to defend Beyoncé and Jay-Z against recent accusations made by Jaguar Wright. Wright has been stirring up controversy with claims about A-listers like Jay-Z and Whitney Houston.

In response, Ray J didn't hold back. He stated: “When you are creating these stories and pushing narratives with no real basis, it’s clear that you’re doing some kind of attention-chasing or you’re doing this shit for clout. Or just for negative destruction, right?” He continued: “Our culture needs more truth and integrity, not chaos and confusion. People were listening. You got our attention. Is what you’re saying true? Because this shit is outrageous.”