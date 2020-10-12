WATCH: Pete Davidson slams J.K. Rowling over her trans comments

Pete Davidson has hit out at J.K. Rowling over her comments about the trans community.

The 26-year-old comedian has taken aim at the author, describing her recent comments about the trans community as "very disappointing" and admitting that it changes how he feels about his 'Harry Potter' tattoos.

Pete - who has six tattoos inspired by the book series - said on “Saturday Night Live”: "I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those 'Fantastic Beasts' movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally."

The TV star said he didn't know that she was "going to go all Mel Gibson" - in reference to the Hollywood actor's anti-Semitic rant in 2006.

He continued: "I have a 'Game of Thrones' tattoo and now I’m terrified [author] George R.R. Martin is going to be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans.'