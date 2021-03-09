WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off 'GMB' set after being called 'diabolical' for Meghan comments

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain midway through filming after co-star Alex Beresford described his behaviour as “diabolical”. The controversial presenter faced heavy criticism for his remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired in South Africa on Monday and in the US on Sunday. In the interview, Meghan revealed she previously had suicidal thoughts due to the abuse she had received when joining the royal family. Following the interview, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

His comments were widely criticised by his co-presenters and by social media users.

Broadcaster ITV was also called “hypocritical” for allowing him to “cast aspersions” while also running the mental health campaign Get Britain Talking.

Beresford addressed Morgan’s recent comments, saying: “This is absolutely diabolical behaviour.”

“Harry and Meghan have had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

“I watched the programme yesterday and yes, they had some great press around the wedding... but everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging to Meghan’s mental health and to Harry”, he said.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle.

“You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off.

“Has she said anything about you after she cut you off?

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

“And yet you continue to trash her.”

It was at this point that Morgan stood up and walked away saying: “OK, I’m done with this.”

As Morgan was leaving, Beresford continued: “Do you know what? That’s pathetic.

“This is absolutely diabolical behaviour.

“I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen.”