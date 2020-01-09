Police were called to R. Kelly's house on Wednesday after his two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, allegedly got into a fight.
Instagram Live footage obtained by TMZ from Azriel Clary's account showed her and Joycelyn Savage yelling at one another before their row got physical, and at one point, the phone is jostled and falls to the ground while a scream can be heard before the altercation was broken up.
Chicago police attended the property at around 2.10pm after receiving a "call of a battery in progress inside of a residence involving two females".