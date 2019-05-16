Prince Jackson. Picture: Reuters

Prince and Blanket Jackson have started their own YouTube series. The 22-year-old and 17-year-old brothers - who are the sons of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - have teamed up for a movie review show on the online platform, with their first review of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y'all #avengersendgame (sic)"

Prince had previously vowed to carry on his father Michael's charity work.

Speaking as he collected the Motif Lifetime Medal of Honor, he said: "This is a really special moment for me. My dad did some cool things, but his biggest passion was helping others. I learned how important that was from him. We called the foundation Heal L.A., because the goal was to further the cause of dad's Heal the World organisation and start locally by helping out at home. John and I got together with a few of our friends at school and decided to do little things to help out. All of a sudden, it just got bigger and bigger. We were giving more and hosting more events, and all of these amazing people started helping. Let's heal L.A. and Heal the World."