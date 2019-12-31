Celebrity couple Princess Love and Ray J have welcomed their second child together.
The celebrity couple - whose first child, Melody, was born in 2018 - have taken to social media to announce the arrival of the latest member of their family, confirming their joyous news with a YouTube video and an enthusiastic tweet.
Ray posted a video to his YouTube channel called "RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)", which featured behind-the-scenes family clips, and ended with them en route to the delivery room.
In the video description, the "One Wish" hitmaker wrote: "I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don't ever wanna lose our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special. (sic)"