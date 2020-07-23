WATCH: Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years in the entertainment industry

Priyanka Chopra may have started off as a beauty queen in the millennium but since then she has been one of the most celebrated celebrities in the entertainment industry.

From starring in song and dance Bollywood films like “Dostana” and “The Sky Is Pink” to cementing her place in Hollywood’s “Baywatch” and the FBI series, “Quantico”, to plunging herself in humanitarian causes and then marrying Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas two years ago. This 38-yea-old beauty is a force to be reckoned with.

And even though she is already celebrating her 20th year anniversary in the industry, Chopra’s fame just keeps expanding.

Chopra took to Instagram to post a video in celebration of her 20 year milestone.

She captioned the post: “It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020. ❤️”.