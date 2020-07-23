WATCH: Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years in the entertainment industry
Priyanka Chopra may have started off as a beauty queen in the millennium but since then she has been one of the most celebrated celebrities in the entertainment industry.
From starring in song and dance Bollywood films like “Dostana” and “The Sky Is Pink” to cementing her place in Hollywood’s “Baywatch” and the FBI series, “Quantico”, to plunging herself in humanitarian causes and then marrying Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas two years ago. This 38-yea-old beauty is a force to be reckoned with.
And even though she is already celebrating her 20th year anniversary in the industry, Chopra’s fame just keeps expanding.
Chopra took to Instagram to post a video in celebration of her 20 year milestone.
She captioned the post: “It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020. ❤️”.
In the video, Chopra talks about choosing 20 of the most monumental moments in her life in these 20 years. She also asked her fans and followers to join her in remembering these moments.
View this post on Instagram
The post was viewed more than 2.9 million times with 4500 comments of eager fans waiting to see which 20 iconic moments Chopra chose to highlight her career.
She has not posted part two yet, but we are pretty sure her wedding ceremonies will rank in her top five monumental moments.
Fans will have to wait and see.