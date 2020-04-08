WATCH: Remy Ma spills the tea on her rivalry with Nicki Minaj

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

"Love and Hip Hop New York" star Remy Ma finally shared what happened between her and Nicki Minaj. Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj's relationship has been tumultuous, to say the least. While the female rappers initially got along things turned sour in 2017 when she dropped her "Shether" freestyle. In the almost seven-minute track, Remy comes for the "Chun Lee" rapper's fashion choices, her alleged botched plastic surgery, ghostwriting claims and many more digs at Minaj. Following the track going viral, after weeks of staying silent, the "Good Form" rapper hit back with three tracks - "No Frauds", "Changed It" and "Regret In Your Tears" - which received a lukewarm response from the hip hop community. Both have thrown jabs at each other in the media but calmed down since the "Moment 4 Life" rapper's return to music following her brief hiatus in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram Live on recently, the "All The Way Up" hitmaker gave her side of the story regarding their feud.

In live stream with Fat Joe, she explained how things were cool between her and Nicki before her stint in jail.

After being released, the "Queen Radio" host reached out to Remy and they hung out, even having constant exchanges via text.

Remy then reveals what led to her releasing "Shether"; she said: "The final straw is when somebody that is very credible, that we all know. Pretty much showed me messages from her just talking so crazy and just like preying on my downfall...I can't even say who it is, because people would know who it is. I just couldn't believe it. "

She goes on to detail how people told her about alleged things Minaj was saying about her, but didn't believe it since black female rappers are always pitted against each other.

However, her opinion changed once she saw in person, she said: "When I saw it with my own eyes, I'm like damn. My n*gga, like how you hate on me? How can you wish bad on me? I come from the bottom my n*gga. "

She also refuted some of the Barbz - Nicki's stans - telling how her online feud with the then-biggest female rapper stopped her from securing bags.