Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

It seems that Rihanna has finally addressed the pregnancy rumours on her Instagram on Thursday. Rumours that the "Wild Thoughts" singer was pregnant have been swirling since September when a picture of Rihanna from the side, which supposedly showed a baby bump, started circulating.

Even Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour fuelled the fire in a video asking the "Work" singer "do you hope to have a baby soon?"

Rihanna then replies: "I don't think about stuff like that but, I don't know. God's plan. But I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumours after this interview."

Rihanna posted a slow-mo video of her walking, showing off her flat tummy while smoking a blunt.