WATCH: Scott Disick gifts Amelia Hamlin a diamond necklace

Amelia Hamlin was given a diamond necklace by her boyfriend Scott Disick to mark her 20th birthday on Sunday June 13. The actress marked her milestone birthday with her boyfriend on Saturday June 12 and he surprised her with the beautiful piece of jewellery as they enjoyed a night out at LIV club in Miami Beach, Florida.

In one snap, uploaded to Instagram, Amelia looked thrilled as Scott put the necklace on her. And earlier in the week, Amelia revealed she was treated to a birthday surprise. Writing on her Instagram story, she shared: "Today my best friends and ppl I love the most surprised me with an early birthday and it was a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Amelia previously praised Scott for "lighting up" her life as she marked his birthday. Writing on Instagram, she shared: "happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you (sic)"