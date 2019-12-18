Selena Gomez once “soiled” herself at an Ed Sheeran concert.
The 27-year-old singer has admitted she was so “excited” to see the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker at the Hollywood Bowl that she was left unable to control her bowel movements, and ended up soiling herself in the middle of the concert.
She said: “Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl. There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say ‘down there’ in that area.
“I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit. I was that excited but I didn’t want to leave.”