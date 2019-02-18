Serena Williams pulled out all the stops for a party for her little girl Alexis Olympia. Picture: Instagram

Serena Williams pulled out all the stops for a party for her little girl Alexis Olympia over the weekend, with a full-size Merry-Go-Round, a train as well as "Olympia's Candy Shop". Taking to Instagram, Serena explained that they don't celebrate birthdays because they are Jehovah's Witnesses. She shared: "I wanted to just do something fun because we don't do birthdays."

Guests who attended the bash in the family's back garden sang along to Disney songs, including Serena who got involved by singing along to Beauty and the Beast's 'Something There'.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Meanwhile, Serena had previously confessed that she has "insecurities" about being a "good enough" parent to her daughter and has called for more women to speak out about anxieties over motherhood.

She said: "I always have these insecurities that I'm not good enough as a mom. We all go through these different emotions that we all don't feel comfortable talking about. But I think we should."

The tennis star also admitted finding a good work/life balance is difficult.

She added: "It's hard. It's not easy being a working mom, but that's what we do. Women are strong and we are continuing to be, so I'm really proud of that.

"I think there is [a work-life balance]. The thing is, you just have to find it. I'm not sure if I've found it yet, but I'm getting there. I'm finding my personal work-life balance."

And Serena revealed she relies on other mothers to make her feel at ease when she has concerns about her baby daughter.

She said: "When I missed Olympia's walking, I posted about it and so many parents wrote in and said, 'Don't worry about it, I missed it too.' I didn't realise that it's almost more normal to miss it than it is to make it. So I really kind of rely on everyone's help out there. It's been so, so amazing."