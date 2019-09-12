Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Reuters

After sparking dating rumours with a lingering kiss on stage recently, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram with a "French kiss" in full view of the whole world. "So, we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we are kissing and how it's looking weird like we are kissing fish," is how Mendes has responded as he uploaded the Instagram video.

Cabello said: "It really hurt our feelings."

Just before kissing passionately in the Insta video, Mendes said: "We just wanna show you how we really kiss."

The clip currently has 16,34,974 views on Instagram and is liked by 12,25,463 users.

Singer Charlie Puth wrote: "Hahaha."

Singer Ryan Tedder wrote: "Dude stop messing around and make her guacamole. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes you have everything you need".

Singer Jake Miller asked them to "break the internet".

A user gave a "Twilight" reference on the comment section: "This is very similar to that first kiss between Bella and Edward."

Camila previously admitted the she's loving spending quality time with her new bae, she "honestly hates" seeing paparazzi snapping photos of the two of them enjoying a romantic kiss, especially when she doesn't know the photos are being taken.

She added: "It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible.

It was also previously claimed the happy couple have "really fallen for each other".

A source said: "Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.

"However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another."