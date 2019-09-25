Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he is visited by John Lennon in his dreams, nearly four decades after his passing.
Speaking on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", he said: "I dream about him. When you've had a relationship like that for so long, such a deep relationship, I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams and they're crazy. I'm often with John ... I have a lot of dreams about John. They're always good."
Paul had previously admitted he forgot how well he and John got along.