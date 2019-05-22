Actor Will Smith. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Will Smith, who loves to perform daredevil stunts on and off screen, is actually afraid of mice in real life.



During an appearance "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", DeGeneres confronted the "Aladdin" actor about his fear of mice. She even tricked him into thinking there were live mice in the studio.



After seeing the mice, Smith got scared and asked DeGeneres to take them away from the studio.



He said: "Don't play with that... I am terrified of mice. I had a childhood experience with it."



Smith also jokingly warned DeGeneres that he would break everything if she did not remove the mice from the studio.



When DeGeneres asked him to overcome his fear of mice, Smith said: "Not today... I will address it some other day."



Despite Smith's fear of the furry critters, the 50 -year-old actor has previously embarked of of thrill seeking feats. He has gone skydiving, bungee jumping and nearly got arrested for climbing atop a bridge in Budapest to Drake's Kiki Challenge.