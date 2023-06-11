WATCH: SNL’s Chloe Fineman mocks Lily-Rose Depp’s ‘The Idol’ performance in funny Instagram post

Lily-Rose Depp’s acting in ‘The Idol’ has been mocked by ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic Chloe Fineman. The 34-year-old is renowned for her savage celebrity impressions and in her latest Instagram post she turned her attention to Depp, 24, who plays kinky singer Jocelyn in ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson’s latest shock HBO drama.

Dressed like Depp’s character in the opening scenes of ‘The Idol’ – which saw the actress go nude – Fineman was seen in a video wearing a black bra backwards and smoking a cigarette while asking: “Does my song suck?” She then purred while smoking a handful of cigarettes: “Music should sound like a s*** or a w****.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy) Referring to the singer The Weeknd’s cult leader-style nightclub boss character Tedros on the show who takes Jocelyn under his wing, she added: “Anyway, I met this guy last night, his name is Tedros. “He was like dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna like change my career… music should be like poly or bi. Music shouldn’t have a gender, it just f****, you know?”

And referencing the final scene in the opening episode of ‘The Idol’ where Tedros wraps Jocelyn’s face in a red sheet before cutting a hole for her mouth, Chloe put a similar sash over her head and asked: “Does my song f***? Like, music should f***… so hard. I was in a mental institution by the way.” Fineman, who also sang aligto Cher and Jewel in the clip, captioned it: “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol (cigarette emojis)(@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent.)” Her mockery failed to get under Depp’s skin, as she commented on the comic’s video, saying online: “I’m loling….. and ur makeup looks bomb. Obsessed with you.”

Some critics have attacked Johnny Depp’s daughter for showing too much flesh in ‘The Idol’, with The Hollywood Reporter saying: “Rarely does a scene go by without the camera showing flashes of her breasts or a**.” Depp previously defended the show’s explicit scenes and creator Levinson, 35, against accusations he has turned his new drama into “torture porn and a rape fantasy”, according to insiders who spoke to Rolling Stone for an exposé featuring anonymous interviews with those working on the series.