WATCH: Snoop Dogg says 'WAP' is unimaginative

Snoop Dogg has hit out at Cardi B's “WAP”, suggesting the song lacks "imagination". The chart-topping single - which also features Megan Thee Stallion - has been widely criticised over recent months for its sexually explicit lyrics, and Snoop has revealed he thinks it's too raunchy. He said: "Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. "Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him." Snoop thinks Cardi and Meg should've been more subtle in how they approached the record.

He told “Central Ave”: "That’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

However, the rapper - who has courted controversy during his own career - conceded he might've been more complimentary about the record during his younger years.

Snoop, 49 - who has sons Corde, 26, Cordell, 23, and Julian, 22, as well as a 21-year-old daughter called Cori - admitted to being concerned about how it could influence young girls.

He said: "My daughter is from a different era, though. She’s from this era.

"She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or a part of the ‘WAP’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying. But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man."

The rapper hopes “WAP” won't influence broader attitudes.

He explained: "I love it that they’re expressing themselves and they’re doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."