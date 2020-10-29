WATCH: Tamar Braxton opens up on suicide attempt

Tamar Braxton was at the “lowest point” when she attempted to take her own life earlier this year, as she opened up on her battle with “depression and anxiety”. The 43-year-old singer was rushed to hospital in July after she was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles, after attempting to take her own life. And now, Tamar has opened up on her health scare, as she said her mental health had taken its toll on her. When asked during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” if she “took pills” during her suicide attempt, Tamar said: "It's so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there's a responsibility for - you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don't want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life.” And when Tamron then followed up to ask if she’d tried to take her own life before her July attempt, she added: "I'm just going to be a hundred percent. There has been a time where I wanted to.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star insisted she hasn’t attempted suicide since the incident in July, but has been diagnosed with “depression and anxiety”.

She said: "It's been a lot of dark, hard times. I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

The star also revealed that she is not taking medication, but she is in counselling.

Meanwhile, Tamar previously addressed her hospitalisation on Instagram, where she called for people to “normalise” acknowledging mental health struggles.

She wrote in part of a lengthy caption: “Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave.

“I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.

“Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter.

“It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight.

“I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.

“Mental illness is real. We have to normalise acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.”