WATCH: The highs and lows of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

By Bethonie Butler When Wendy Williams debuted her nationally syndicated daytime talk show in 2009, some industry-watchers wondered if the brash host, who made a name for herself on hip-hop radio stations in Philadelphia and New York, could translate to a national audience. Williams quickly proved her critics had nothing to worry about. By the autumn of 2010, the talker, distributed by Debmar-Mercury, had been renewed in 80 percent of the country, including 18 of the top 20 markets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last Friday, The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode amid Williams's ongoing health struggles and reports that the 57-year-old host was placed under a financial guardianship after Wells Fargo argued in a petition that she had been the "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." (Williams has publicly insisted she is of sound mind.) She didn’t host her show at all during its 14th season and did not turn up on the finale, which was helmed by comedian Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd, who took over in February following a string of guest hosts, is set to debut her own show in Williams's former time slot. Some of Williams's staffers, who maintained a visual presence on the show, had tears in their eyes as Shepherd thanked the production crew and the show's loyal viewers. "Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," Shepherd said as the audience leaped to a standing ovation.

"There is nobody, nobody, like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media." An appearance by Vanessa Williams, who was the first guest of "The Wendy Williams Show", helped achieve some synergy in the jewel-toned studio. But the episode was a dissonant and unceremonious end for the pioneering media personality, who - as demonstrated by a reel of clips from over the years - brought a unique, no-holds-barred flair to daytime TV with her gift of gab and diva accents including a shoe cam and plush purple furniture. "She was real. She is real - she's still with us," Vanessa Williams said while praising the host as "resilient and down to earth".

Story continues below Advertisement

Here's a timeline of some the best and worst moments of the show - which aired on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) - over the past 13 years. Williams spars with guest Omarosa Manigault When ‘The Apprentice’ breakout appeared on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to promote her 2008 book, things started out on a friendly note as Manigault and Williams exchanged a hug and a pair of air kisses. But it quickly devolved into a skirmish as Manigault called out Williams for promising to "straighten her out" ("I said smooth you out," Williams corrected). "I know how to chill but I will not be disrespected," Manigault said. Williams, looking serious, told her "this is not the time for you to look for your moment." When Williams grabbed the reality show star's book to show it to viewers, Manigault snatched it back.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before the segment concluded, the women traded appearance-based insults, with Williams suggesting Manigault try the hyaluronic acid filler Restylane and Manigault saying she preferred wigs that "don't sit up three inches on my head." Williams literally eats crow After losing her bet that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage wouldn't outlast Kardashian's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries. Williams tapped a chef to make "crow gumbo" for her to sample in front of her "co-hosts" (Williams's term of endearment for her audience).

Story continues below Advertisement

Williams interviews Sean "Diddy" Combs Williams interviewed tons of celebrity guests over the years, but it was a big deal when Diddy took the seat opposite Williams. The hip-hop heavyweight was one of the adversaries Williams made during her radio days as a gossipy host. But their TV conversation suggested they had moved past the animosity. "I want to just tell you how proud I am of you because I don't think you get enough credit for really being the first one to cover our culture - you know, the hip-hop culture and also hip-hop celebrities - and just understanding that it’s news," Diddy told Williams.

Williams faints live on air Dressed as Lady Liberty, Williams took a terrifying tumble while doing a live Halloween costume segment. She later told Good Morning America reporter Amy Robach that she was "scared to death" by the fall, and that she had been dehydrated and so hot that it felt like being "in the middle of a fire". But she maintained her diva profile even then, joking that fans knew she put her hand up to her head mid-collapse "to make sure my crown is there“. She also opened up about her Graves’ disease diagnosis, which was mentioned in a 2009 New York Times profile, which noted that after watching footage of her test run, "she learned to be mindful of her posture and what she called her “eye pop”. (She has a thyroid condition related to Graves' disease that can make her gaze a little intense.)"

Williams says she's "sick" of #MeToo and appears to defend singer R. Kelly Williams faced criticism after declaring herself "sick of this #MeToo movement". She then launched into a bizarre defence of R. Kelly, who at that point had faced decades of sexual-assault allegations, arguing that the singer "wasn't a MeToo" and asserting that one of his alleged victims, a 14-year-old girl, "was there at his house, she let it go down“. (In 2021, Kelly was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering.) Sexual-abuse and harassment allegations were consistently a dicey subject for Williams. When actress Keke Palmer appeared on the show in 2017, Williams questioned her about a lawsuit Palmer had filed for "sexual intimidation" against singer Trey Songz. "I don't want to keep browbeating that one situation," Palmer said. "But I will say, Wendy: I would have loved to turn on your show and saw you be a little bit more compassionate and less accusatory and ridiculing." When Williams responded that she "couldn't," Palmer hilariously interrupted: "Why, girl? Because the gag is, you wasn't there!"

When Terry Crews came forward about being sexually assaulted, Williams was slammed for saying the actor wasn't brave, "just talking". And in 2019, Williams again drew ire for saying two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children were making "a money grab" and discussed which allegations she believed to be true and those she deemed "lies". Williams reveals that she is a resident at a sober-living house Williams, who has been open about struggling with cocaine abuse during the height of her radio career, revealed on the air that she had been staying at a sober-living house. Williams later told the Los Angeles Times that her time in rehab and the sober house was "100% against my will", and an authorised Lifetime movie about her life suggested that Williams denied drinking excessively.

Williams puts divorce drama in writing Five months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband following years of rumours and reports he fathered a child with another woman, Williams removes his name from the executive producer credits of her show. Right up to the very last episode, the credit reads "Just Wendy". A slew of celebrity hosts helm the already-delayed 14th season