WATCH: The Undertaker retires after 30-year WWE career

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

WWE legend The Undertaker officially retired at “Survivor Series” on Sunday. The 55-year-old grappling legend - whose real name is Mark Caraway - was honoured with a star-studded tribute from fellow pros including the likes of Shawn Michaels, Kane, Triple H and Ric Flair at the end of the annual extravaganza, which was held at the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida, and even his late manager Paul Bearer made an appearance in the form of a hologram. The digital likeness of the Deadman's manager, who was played by real life mortician William Moody and passed away in 2013, carried the wrestler's famous urn, and Undertaker emotionally bowed to his old friend when he saw him in the ring. After the likes of Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and Triple H had stepped into the ring to pay tribute to the wrestling icon, a video tribute to his 30-year WWE career aired, with the likes of John Cena, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Edge among those who spoke in the clip. This made me teary😭😭😭😭😭 thanks for 30 years of memories Undertaker #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeriespic.twitter.com/0sAPh5VGR6 — CarpeDiem ⚡🚀⚡⚡ (@Mr_Shizzyy) November 23, 2020 Visibly-upset WWE chairman Vince McMahon then paid tribute to the star in a short speech, before The Undertaker himself took the mic.

He said: "For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

After tipping his hat and striking his signature pose, the hologram Paul Bearer then appeared in front of him before he made the walk back up the ramp.

The wrestling star admitted last week he was grateful he'd be making his final appearance in front of a virtual crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic as it was easier to stay composed.

He said: "Our audience being on monitors, I think I’ll be able to get through it a little easier that way than if I had to actually look out into an ocean of people and make eye contact.

"I might have killed off The Undertaker character for good. A crying Undertaker is not what the world wants to see!"

Undertaker's WWE farewell at Survivor Series came months after he hinted he would be hanging up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.