Singer Deborah Cox performs at the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride Closing Ceremony in Times Square in New York. Picture: Reuters

R&B superstar Deborah Cox on Monday documented the horrific events leading to a South African Airways flight having to make an emergency landing at Accra airport, in Ghana. The US singer, who performed at Ghana World Music Festival, was boarding an SAA flight to the US when the plane experienced some technical issues.

Cox shared on her different social media platforms the chilling details, from the flight’s broken door to the “fire in the cockpit”, and passengers praying for a safe landing.

In a series of videos captured on Cox’ Insta stories, the words “South African Airlines, Fire in Cockpit, God Help Us”, are flashing through the visuals taken through a window of the plane, painting a scary picture of moments when the aircraft was preparing for the unplanned landing. Crew members are heard in the shouting repeatedly: “Brace, brace, get your heads down,” while passengers screamed.

Following the safe landing at Accra Cox ends her video by explaining her ordeal to fans.

“We just had the scariest situation just happen, there was a fire in the cockpit and we had to do an emergency landing,” the visibly shaken Cox explained.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

She continued: “We had to literally turn around, we were in the air for about 15 minutes and had to turn back around. I just came back through immigration, back in Ghana and now we’re waiting to figure out what’s gonna happen with our luggage. That was the scariest sh**, I’ve been through... I just wanna go home."

The star also took to Twitter express her rage and disappointment at the airline.

She wrote: "So disappointed in South African Airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra. Concern for our safey? None!"

So disappointed in South African airlines. After 3 hours delay on the plane to take care of a damaged door, they still insisted on flying the damaged plane which later had to turn back around to Accra.

Concern for our safey? None. — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 5, 2019

While many were sending their messages of support to Cox, some saw it fit to poke fun at the situation.

Sorry Deborah. SAA should bring you to South Africa free of charge so that we can apologise to you. — El Pristo (@EPristo) August 5, 2019

@flysaa I hope y’all do right by @Deborah_Cox and all of the crew and passengers. The trauma of an in flight fire is traumatic enough. then to be told to -BRACE GET YOUR HEADS DOWN⁉️She’s an American treasure we expect to get our vocalist back in one peace #SouthAfricanairways pic.twitter.com/l6Ds4y5gqJ — that’s a good look (@BigMike825) August 5, 2019

Ai Debra, we are used to taxis with no doors at all here in SA. An aircraft with malfunctioning door is not an issue, we will be very much excited to experience that. We won't vomit but we will simply hang on the door with 1 feet in and 1 out, check out our Metrorail, we hang out — Soulful Distraction (@Frangipanmi) August 5, 2019

Deborah deserves to know the truth. Nobody was supposed to be on that plane... pic.twitter.com/36ExBVxY3U — Emo (@EbrahimWilliam8) August 5, 2019

It seems the singer's woes began the moment she landed in Ghana last week. According to an Instagram post by Ivy Prosper, Cox's luggage was left behind in the US and was only delivered to her two days later.

See the post below:



