WATCH: Thuso Mbedu shows off her two left feet while dancing with ‘bestie’ Jonathan Majors

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu recently joined her “bestie” Jonathan Majors for a visit on the set of a photoshoot. The two actors have developed an adorable friendship outside of their day jobs that has left many of their fans in their feels.

Mbedu and Majors were taking pictures at the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in Los Angeles. They later attended the Hollywood event and graced the red carpet together, even taking over from host Natasha Gargiulo during the livestream. Jonathan Majors and Thuso Mbedu took over host duties for Natasha during our LIVESTREAM of the #CCBlackCinema Red Carpet 😂! #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/n2Y05dBsYd — Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (@ccblackcinema) December 6, 2022 Mbedu’s post has many of her supporters gushing over her adorable friendship with Majors.

In the video she posted, the South African is seen joining in on the fun at the shoot and busting a few moves. Mbedu posted the video on her Instagram account and in her caption shed light into what happened. “Gate crashed bestie’s photo moment and then he discovered that I have two left feet,” wrote Mbedu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) After striking a few poses the two break into dance, which Mbedu doesn’t do so well in, revealing her two left feet. Fans wasted no time in commenting about the friendship between the actors, expressing how they wished there was more to it.

leratolicious1 said: "Le cute jwang bathong! 😍." (loosely translated How cute are you guys!) deeglow said: "This is the video I never knew I needed 😍😍." its_hloni said: "Whoooooooo…..iLobola must please come to all of us as a country!🇿🇦🤭🤧😮‍💨🤞🏽👌🏾❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

