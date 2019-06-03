Khloe Kardashian. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Khloe Kardashian opened up about how hard she found it to trust Tristan Thompson again after he was unfaithful to her. The basketball player was accused of being unfaithful to the 'Revenge Body' host just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018 and the 34-year-old reality star - who eventually dumped Tristan amid further infidelity allegations in February this year - reflected on the fact she struggled to trust him again following the scandal.

In scenes aired on this week's 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - which were shot before the couple split - Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq spent time with her in Cleveland and the pair spoke in depth about the situation over dinner.

Khloe admitted: "It's really hard to regain trust.

"I'm someone where the energy I have towards True, that's all that matters to me, and if that starts to be affected by me wondering, 'What's Tristan doing? Where is he?' I will be out in two f**king seconds.

"I am in love. I know I love him, but still, I'm not gonna act like nothing's wrong."

The former 'X Factor' presenter worked on rebuilding her relationship with the 28-year-old sportsman but admitted he was pressuring her to forgive him and repeatedly counted how long it had been since the scandal broke.

And while Khloe appreciated the "efforts" he had made to change, she wasn't going to be rushed into making a decision.

She said: "He counts -- 'It's been seven months.' I'm like, 'So it's been seven months.'

"I'm allowed to do things when I want to do it.

"He needs to know, 'Your one stupid weekend... look what it did to three years of our relationship. You just demolished that. So was it worth it for you?'

"I appreciate the efforts he's put in. Like he does self-help and therapy... and he knows I'm still trying. I don't have to come here.

"If I didn't feel anything, I wouldn't be here. I still have to get to, like, the next phase. And I will get there.

"I've always been someone who's like, 'Don't sit in your sorrow. It is what it is, so let's just face the facts and move on."

Malika urged her friend to continue to "face that uncomfortable music" as Khloe acknowledged her relationship was a "work in progress".

Khloe said: "We're working through things. But I've also dealt with situations where I've ignored it. Like, 'I forgave, so I'm moving on.' I acted like nothing happened and that did nothing for my partner."

Her pal replied: "You have to face that uncomfortable music and you don't get to decide when it's played or not. And you know what? You can face certain things and get through certain things that other people couldn't even fathom."