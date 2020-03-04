EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Zahara. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Tweeps can't get enough of Zahara having fun

Local songstress Zahara let off some steam during her stay in Cape Town and tweeps are living for it. 

The "Umfazi" hitmaker performed in the Mother City over the weekend and stopped by popular groove spot Rands in Khayelitsha.  

In the video going around on social media, Zahara is seen behind the DJ booth while Shaya by Mshayi is playing and is handed the mic to sing with. 

The "Mgodi" singer then attempts to sing a different song over the gqom track to much surprise of the hype man who then takes the mic back and continues his duties while Zahara carries on dancing. 

Tweeps couldn't get enough of Zahara having fun and enjoying groove like everyone else.

