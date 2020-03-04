WATCH: Tweeps can't get enough of Zahara having fun
Local songstress Zahara let off some steam during her stay in Cape Town and tweeps are living for it.
The "Umfazi" hitmaker performed in the Mother City over the weekend and stopped by popular groove spot Rands in Khayelitsha.
In the video going around on social media, Zahara is seen behind the DJ booth while Shaya by Mshayi is playing and is handed the mic to sing with.
The "Mgodi" singer then attempts to sing a different song over the gqom track to much surprise of the hype man who then takes the mic back and continues his duties while Zahara carries on dancing.
Zahara has found happiness ❤️— JnzBeats™ (@JnzBeats) March 4, 2020
But that note😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/4NDGfELPKw
Tweeps couldn't get enough of Zahara having fun and enjoying groove like everyone else.
Mna shem I stan Queen Zahara. Live your best life boo... pic.twitter.com/jSHTb43llw— Dudoo (@Dudoo_D) March 4, 2020
That was something. He should have let Zahara sing that, they would have come up with a remix https://t.co/9ccjTw1xZE— Mario(Avi)💀Ghost (@GanaSiphelele) March 4, 2020
Zahara is a mood and I'll always love her shame.— Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) March 4, 2020
#Zahara was having fun and there's nothing wrong with that! Nibhorekile misoon pic.twitter.com/UPmrdzTjmW— Rodriguez Cairo (@RodriguezCairo1) March 4, 2020
#Zahara was having fun at Rands, people loved her. She knew that she was being filmed and chose to live her life anyway. You hate to see her happy. You are all just cyber bullies! Yeses. What did this poor woman ever do to you? If it's not her record label fucking her up, nini!— iHeartBunny🐰 (@iHeartBunny) March 4, 2020