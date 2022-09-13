WATCH: Usher brings the house down at Vegas residency, teases new ‘My Way’ documentary

Usher enjoyed quite the weekend during his “My Way” residency in Vegas. The residency, which is in celebration of the R&B superstar’s critically acclaimed sophomore album “My Way’s” 25th year anniversary, has been going strong at Dolby Live at Park MGM since July 15.

Over the weekend, Usher enjoyed a racy moment on stage with actress Taraji P Henson during his performance at the residency. He was also joined on stage by special guest Snoop Dogg, which sent the place into pandemonium. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher) With all the shows in the current run at the 5 200 capacity venue sold-out, Usher has taken to social media to announce a string of new dates (25 to be exact) that will kick off on March 3, 2023 and run through July 15, 2023.

“I'm adding new shows to my Vegas residency March - July 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM,” he shared on Twitter. “Tix go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PT. “Fan presale starts Wednesday at 10AM PT. Watch my socials 99 or text (404) 737-1821 and I'll hit you with the presale code. Ticketmaster.com/USHERVEGAS” I’m adding new shows to my Vegas residency March – July 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tix go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PT. Fan presale starts Wednesday at 10AM PT. Watch my socials 👀 or text (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you with the presale code. https://t.co/9io5CNIhWz pic.twitter.com/IetOYFJYwt — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 22, 2022 On Monday, Usher announced that he would be releasing a “My Way” documentary on Friday, which marks exactly 25 years since the album’s release.

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years of My Way… Thank you all for being on this journey with me.… My Way mini documentary premiering Sept 16 on my Youtube channel..

Watch the trailer now:https://t.co/7Ot8qlIEoP#UsherMyWay… pic.twitter.com/DRh7t6ZmVL — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 12, 2022 Amid all this, it was also announced that “My Way” is certified seven times Multi-Platinum by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), with the R&B superstar also earning new certifications for a couple of singles from the album. Usher will join the likes of Metallica, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers and Måneskin for the Global Citizen Festival, which is set for two shows on Saturday, September 24, in New York City and Accra. Usher’s set will take place at Accra’s Black Star Square, where he will perform alongside SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Tems.